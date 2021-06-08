BREAKING: Two vehicle accident shuts down road in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed with Wyoming and McDowell County Dispatch centers that a two vehicle accident has shut Pineville Welch Rd. in Wyoming County.

The call came in at 2:47 p.m. in the area near White Oak Hollow Rd., and multiple crews from Wyoming County and McDowell County are on scene including Welch Fire Dept., Pineville Fire Dept. and Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WVVA as this story develops.