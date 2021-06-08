Cole Chevy Mountain Festival sees record turnout

BLUEFIELD CITY PARK (WVVA) - The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicked off this weekend, and according to officials of the Two Virginias, They saw a record turnout with thousands residents attending.

Kyle Hurt, The Chairman of the Board for the Two Virginias told us what they've been seeing so far.

"So far every night, especially opening night and Saturday night we had record turnout Compared to past years. The reason we think and what we're hearing is the people are saying it's a chance for them top get out."

In response to the amount of residents showing up at the fair officials took precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Fair officials placed more hand sanitizer stations and doubled down on social distancing practices. The fair is also offering free vaccines upon entry.

Hurt told us how rewarding it was to be able to put on this event.

Well, you know it's a fun time for us to put it together. When we see the rewards, people enjoying what we do in record numbers means a lot to us, and we're glad to provide it and give people something that they can look forward to doing. "

The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will be open till June 13th from 4:00 till 11:00 P.M. You can visit their website for more information on events and times.