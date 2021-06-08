Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a Black man while assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force had been told they could not use their body-worn cameras. That’s despite a change in Justice Department policy to allow cameras months before the shooting. The shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. last week has sparked nights of protests in Minneapolis — a city still reeling from the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. And it’s raising questions about the implementation of a Justice Department policy change that shifted away from its longstanding rule prohibiting the tool.