Down Under criminals tricked into using FBI-run message app

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Australia and New Zealand say they’ve dealt a huge blow to organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI. Police said criminal gangs thought the encrypted app called ANOM was safe from snooping when in fact authorities for months had been monitoring millions of messages about drug smuggling, money laundering and even planned killings. The sting was part of a worldwide operation called operation Trojan Shield, which was led by the FBI and involved the European Union police agency Europol and law enforcement agencies in more than a dozen countries. European and U.S. authorities planned their own announcements later Tuesday.