Duchess of Sussex’s ‘The Bench’ celebrates fathers and sons

NEW YORK (AP) — The first picture book by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a multicultural tribute to fatherhood. “The Bench,” a picture story published Tuesday by Random House, celebrates the bond between Meghan’s husband Prince Harry and son Archie and the bonds of fathers and sons in general. Meghan’s rhyming narrative is complimented by illustrator Christian Robinson’s watercolor images, showing families of different skin colors and backgrounds, from a light-skinned soldier returning home to a dark-skinned man in dreadlocks, from a boy carrying a soccer trophy to a boy wearing a pink tutu. Fathers are seen as storytellers, buddies, consolers and cheerleaders.