EU says it will act ‘firmly’ if UK doesn’t honor Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says the bloc is ready to act “firmly and resolutely” if the U.K. fails to honor its commitments under the divorce deal that was supposed to keep trade flowing after the Britain left the EU. Maros Sefcovic’s comments, published Tuesday in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, came a day before he is scheduled to hold talks with his U.K. counterpart on implementing the deal. The relationship between the two sides has grown tense amid concerns over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which was designed to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland while preserving economic links with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.