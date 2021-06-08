First responders, chopper respond to ATV crash in Bramwell

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - First responders are on the scene of an ATV crash in Mercer County.

Dispatchers say the crash occurred around 9:53 AM Tuesday on the Pocahontas Trail (Black Trail 69).

A helicopter is currently landing on Route 52, but officials could not say how many patients were being flown out. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bramwell Police Department, and Bramwell, Bluewell, and Montcalm Fire Departments are on the scene.

