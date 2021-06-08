Greenpeace wins Australian court case against power company

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator has largely lost its court case alleging that the environmental group Greenpeace had breached copyright and trademark laws by using its logo in a campaign that described the company as the nation’s “biggest climate polluter.” Justice Stephen Burley ruled Tuesday that AGL Energy had failed in its trademark infringement claim and failed in its copyright infringement claim for all of the uses of the logo except for three social media posts as well as some photographs and placards. Burley denied AGL’s request for damages. Greenpeace had argued the Federal Court case had significant implications for charities and advocacy groups.