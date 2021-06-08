Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ in wake of racial insensitivity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Harrison, the longtime host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs, is leaving the franchise. His departure comes four months after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over 2018 photos of her at a fraternity formal with an Old South plantation theme. In a statement, the show’s makers and ABC said Harrision is stepping aside from “The Bachelor” franchise and thanked him for his contributions over the past 20 years. Harrison’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Harrison faced backlash after he asked for “grace” for Kirkconnell during a TV interview in February.