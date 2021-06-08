Kroger hiring event to take place June 10

(WVVA) -- Kroger will be holding a hiring event this week in hopes to hire over 900 new associates.

The event will take place at Krogers across Virginia and West Virginia on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of positions are available, such as jobs in pharmacy and pick-up.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Jennifer Mancini, human resource manager for the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”

The hiring event is open to everyone.

For more information, and to register for the hiring event, click here.