Man charged after death of Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player waives extradition from N.C.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A man charged after the death of a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player waives extradition back to West Virginia.

The Onslow County Prosecutor's office in North Carolina confirms Michael Webb waived his right to extradition proceedings on June 2, and will be brought back to West Virginia soon.



Webb and another young man, Rashad Brown, were both charged with Accessory After the Fact to Voluntary Manslaughter. Beckley Police say the charges stem from actions taken by the two to mislead investigators and help Jeriamyah Fortner avoid responsibility in the death of Dwayne Richardson.

Beckley Police say Fortner shot and killed Richardson on May 2, 2021.