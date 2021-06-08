Mother and her son from prominent SC legal family found dead

ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family have been killed on their family’s land and the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide. Deputies say they found two people dead near Islandton on Monday night. A law firm says the victims were Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh. One of the lawyers in the firm is Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were killed. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. It reported no arrests. Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a 2019 crash that killed a woman.