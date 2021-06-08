Occasionally heavy rain, lots of thunder & lightning to stick with us for a while

As we sit between high and low pressure systems, enough of a southwesterly wind flow will keep the warm & moist air pumping into our area for a while. There is the chance that runoff due to locally heavy downpours in thunderstorms could create flooding issues. Stay weather aware!

For the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening, we can expect sct'd showers and thunderstorms, which will eventually wane a lot more after sunset with the loss of daytime heat. Lows overnight will fall into the 60s again. Expect patchy fog with the moisture around as we head into early Wednesday morning.

Our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant into midweek. Tomorrow will feature again a mixture of sun and clouds, highs well into the 70s and 80s, and high humidity levels. We'll see hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms re-develop tomorrow, especially again during the afternoon and early evening during the peak heating hours.

Severe weather is still looking unlikely, but heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding issues, especially as we head into mid to late week.

We look unsettled as we head into Thursday and Friday too; wider-spread rain could be in the forecast as a front slides toward us late in the work week. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW), and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!