Once again showers and storms with heavy downpours move in today

We are nudged between a high pressure system to our southeast and a low pressure system off to the midwest. This will continue to bring showers and storms with heavy downpours and high humidity levels.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and dew points are matching that. Highs will head into the upper 70s and 80s again. A few showers will be seen during the morning, but once again most of the precipitation will swing through this afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours could lead to flooding/high water issues like we saw last night. Have a way to receive weather alerts!

Overnight a few showers will linger with patchy fog setting in. Temperatures overnight will be in the 60s again.

We keep up with the same pattern into Wednesday. A cold front starts to head our way from the north on Thursday. This will still give us a chance for some rain and storms, but showers will be more widespread. Same forecast is in store for Friday, but we are slightly cooler with temperatures scattered in the 70s and low 80s for most.

This weekend we still hold onto rain and storm chances. Get a full look at your forecast on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!