Over 70,000 West Virginians register for vaccine lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice announced during his press briefing on Tuesday that over 70,000 West Virginians have registered for the new vaccine lottery.

The first drawing will be on June 20, and run weekly through August 4.

"What we’re trying to do is to bring a smile to many people’s faces through this lottery," Gov. Justice said. "We’re tickled to death to be able to give away a lot of incredible stuff, but we need all West Virginians to step up and get vaccinated."

Gov. Justice also reported that nearly 60% of the state's eligible population has received at least one shot, but he continues to urge residents to get vaccinated.

The $100 gift card or savings bond is also still available to residents between 16 and 35 who get the vaccine.

Click here to register for the $100 reward.

Click here to register for 'Do it for Babydog.'