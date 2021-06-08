Police probe clears officer in shooting of man with cleaver

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer who fatally shot a man who charged at him with a meat cleaver has been cleared of wrongdoing. Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said an internal investigation showed Patrolman M.E. Stewart made no policy errors. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Stewart was called in May to an apartment complex where a man had stabbed a neighbor. The chief said 34-year-old Rufus James Ramsey III charged at the officer with the weapon, so Stewart fired once and killed him. The chief said Monday that he expects the case to go to a grand jury.