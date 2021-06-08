Syria reports Israeli attacks in Damascus, central province

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media has reported Israeli aerial attacks near the Syrian capital of Damascus and in the central province of Homs, prompting a response from national air defenses. The target of the reported Israeli attacks late Tuesday were not immediately clear. The attacks are the first reported since the re-election of Syrian President Bashar Assad for a fourth seven-year term. The Syrian state news agency SANA said the Israeli attacks came over neighboring Lebanon. Loud explosions were heard in Damascus. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.