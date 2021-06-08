Teen car accidents more likely from Memorial Day to Labor Day

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Memorial Day weekend began the "100 Deadliest Days" period for drivers.

Getting behind the wheel is more dangerous for teen drivers during the summer than any other time of the year.

Jamie Garrity, a spokesperson for AAA said, this is due to teens having more time to travel and hit the roads.

"You know they're not in school, maybe they have work but it's summer time it's a fun time of the year to get out and drive around with your friends," said Garrity.

He said AAA has already seen a high amount of crashes this summer.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite, a police officer with experience in traffic patrol, said this is something officers at Beckley PD experience every summer.

"Crashes definitely do increase during the summer, uh and it isn't just the tourists, tourism traffic I mean it's just just daily you know, people within the county or within the city who are traveling out and about as well," said Sgt. Wilhite.



Wilhite said there are steps teen drivers can take to be more cautious, and they could save lives.

"Always wear your seatbelt, that's going to protect you in case you are involved in a crash," said Wilhite. "Ensure yourself enough time to get to whereever it is you're going, um don't get in a rush. And um of course, avoid distractions."

Garrity said with restrictions easing, traveling is increasing, so taking these steps is necessary as crashes impact every driver, not just teens.

"This year as we see more people coming back to vacationing we project that it's going to be in road trips so it could be a very busy summer on the road for everybody," said Garrity.

He added it is important for parents to talk to their teens about safe driving habits and set an example for them when riding together.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides resources to help their parents train children on safe driving.