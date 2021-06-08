Trump impeachment lawyer defending man in Capitol riot

A lawyer who defended former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial against a charge of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol is now representing a man charged alongside other members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group in the Jan. 6 attack. Michael van der Veen is representing Jason Dolan, a Florida man recently added to the Department of Justice’s largest conspiracy case stemming from the deadly riot. Van der Veen was part of the team that represented Trump during his historic second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate that resulted in the former president’s acquittal earlier this year.