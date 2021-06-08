Virginia man pleads guilty to destroying officer’s memorial

PULASKI, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to running over a roadside memorial to a sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash. The Roanoke Times reports 21-year-old John Logan Davidson of Dublin was placed on probation for a year and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow its recommendations. Davidson also must pay a $500 fine, and Judge Erin DeHart ordered his driver’s license to be suspended for six months. Davidson’s attorney says her client had not realized that the memorial he hit was for Sgt. Perry Hodge, a Pulaski County deputy who died in January in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 11.