Washington state offering free marijuana joints to adults getting vaccinated

(NBC) — Add marijuana to the list of incentives offered to any adult that gets the COVID vaccine.

On Monday, the Liquor and Cannabis Board in Washington state approved a temporary allowance for cannabis retailers to offer free marijuana to adults who get vaccinated.

The program called ‘Joints for Jabs’ allows pot shops to provide one free joint to anyone 21 years or older who received a COVID-19 vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.

The idea is to persuade more people to become vaccinated, helping control the deadly virus and helping Washington state to fully reopen more quickly.

Under terms of the deal, marijuana stores must buy any joints they intend to give away from licensed producers or processors and they must keep records of any product given away.

The program runs through July 12th.