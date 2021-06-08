West Virginia Attorney General visits Beckley with hope of working toward resolution to drug epidemic

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Patrick Morrisey was in Beckley on Tuesday meeting with local leaders and law enforcement.

The state's Attorney General heard from officers and public leaders about the drug epidemic in West Virginia.

The goal of the meeting is to learn about the problems relating to the sell and distribution of fentanyl and heroine that are facing police, which will then help the Attorney General's office develop policies to combat the drug epidemic.

Morrisey said this impacts the whole state, so listening and collaborating with these departments is the best solution.

"We want to make sure, that people know, this isnt just a one county issue as I think people heard today, this cuts across county lines, this cuts across state lines, so it's important that we all work together," said Morrisey.

He added the steps that will be taken to correct these problems are collaboration efforts between federal, local, and state offices.

Leaders from multiple counties across Southern West Virginia were in attendance.