West Virginia audit: Mine reclamation fund needs oversight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new audit says West Virginia’s coal mine cleanup fund has no known backup plan if it goes insolvent. The report released Monday said the mine reclamation program is at risk of insolvency due to the threat of bond revenues not raising enough to guarantee the fund’s future. Among its several recommendations, the auditor calls on the environmental department to not approve applications for permit renewals for companies that have not paid taxes for the special reclamation fund. Reclamation of shuttered coal mine sites is crucial to preventing environmental pollution. Contaminants can seep into waterways and harm wildlife if not properly handled after a mine closes.