West Virginia urges vaccinations amid global virus variants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Plenty of coronavirus vaccine doses are sitting unused in West Virginia as a vaccination lottery has yet to fuel a surge in people rolling up their arms. Leaders pleaded Tuesday for more residents to get vaccinated amid reports of the more contagious delta virus variant driving up cases in the United Kingdom. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said testing has not yet detected the delta variant in the state. But he said now is the time for residents aged 12 and over to get vaccinated before the variant arrives. The state has vaccinated 60% of all eligible residents.