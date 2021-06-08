Pet adoption is becoming a priority as animal shelter’s fill up

As we approach the summer months, many animals continue to find themselves without a home. Local animal shelters are seeing a rise in their population, as temperatures soar across the two Virginias.

Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter Stacey Harman told WVVA that they are "normally full all the time" during puppy and kitten season.

Mercer County Animal Control Officer Elizabeth Syres attributes the higher population to not enough pets being spayed and neutered in the community.

"Spay and neuter plays a huge role in this whole equation. Where, if more people would actively get out there and spay and neuter their animals, we wouldn't see such a higher influx." Elizabeth Syres, Mercer County Animal Control Officer

As the animal shelter's population is increasing, so are temperatures across the two Virginias. Which is why it is an important reminder to not leave your animals in hot vehicles. It can be dangerous and even deadly for your pet.

"Animals are just like us, we can have heat strokes and so can they. I mean, they can become overheated and dehydrate quickly." Stacey Harman, Director of Mercer County Animal Shelter

"We do (occasionally see) people leaving their vehicles running with the air conditioner on, with the animal inside. But it is against the law (in West Virginia) to leave an animal unattended in a vehicle without it running." Elizabeth Syres, Mercer County Animal Control Officer

Syres added that adopting animals gives them a second chance at life. If you would like to learn more information about adopting animals at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, click here.