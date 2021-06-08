Williams ousts GOP House incumbent Poindexter in primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful Wisconsin recount has ousted long-serving incumbent Del. Charles Poindexter in a Republican primary for the Virginia House of Delegates. Wren Williams beat Poindexter in Tuesday’s nominating contest for the ultraconservative 9th House District, which covers parts of Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties south of Roanoke. Poindexter was one of three GOP incumbents facing a primary challenge Tuesday. The GOP House caucus had expressed confidence all of its incumbents would prevail. Williams will face Bridgette Craighead in the fall general election, when Republicans will be trying to wrest control of the state House back from Democrats.