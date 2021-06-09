2 British tourists injured in Mexico crocodile attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two British women are recovering from a crocodile attack in a coastal lagoon along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. The two women, whose names were not released, were visiting a brackish lagoon near the surf and beach destination of Puerto Escondido. The head of the local civil defense office said the two women were swimming when one was attacked and pulled under by a crocodile. The second woman was injured trying to assist the first. One of the women, who are apparently sisters, fought off the crocodile as it attacked.