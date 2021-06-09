Herring, Ayala win Democratic down-ballot races in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has fended off a strong primary challenge, while Del. Hala Ayala has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Herring and Ayala will join gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe at the top of the Democratic ticket in November. Virginia Democrats hope to extend a 12-year winning streak in statewide races. Herring defeated Norfolk Del. Jay Jones, even though Jones was backed by Gov. Ralph Northam. Ayala was the favorite of establishment Democrats and defeated Del. Sam Rasoul, who was favored by the progressive wing. Ayala will face Republican Winsome Sears in November. Herring will face Del. Jason Miyares.