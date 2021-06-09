Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

PRAGUE (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute the reported crimes of the government and its longtime strongman Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate to challenge Lukashenko in an election last year, spoke Wednesday to Czech Parliament’s upper house, the Senate. Lukashenko has faced months of protests fueled by his reelection to a sixth term in a vote last August that was widely seen as rigged. The Belarusian authorities have responded to the demonstrations with a fierce crackdown on dissent. Tsikhanouskaya called the crackdown “a terror that our country as not experienced since the time of Stalinism.”