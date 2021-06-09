Bluefield awarded grant to build new sewer line

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA)- Earlier this week the city of Bluefield was awarded a block grant by Governor Jim Justice. Bluefield received 1 million dollars to put toward the Midway Sewer Project.

Mayor Ron Martin told us what the city should expect of the sewer line in the coming months.

"So what they'll do is they're going to replace the entire line. So it'll be a major overhaul. Right now what we have is we have crumbling lines over there. that's resulting in overflows and stoppages all the time. so it'll completely correct that."

We'll be giving you more information on the construction of the Midway Sewer Project as the information comes to us.