Bulldogs fall short to Bearcats, Lady Blues rally in Southwest District tournament

(WVVA) - Tazewell drew a first-round bye in the Southwest District baseball tournament -- with Virginia High standing in its way of a district title game.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs were up to the task in the bottom half. The heart of the battling order drove in three runs on back-to-back-to-back hits to retake the lead.

However, Virginia High nabbed a late victory, 7-6, to advance to the district title game.

In Richlands, the Lady Blues rallied against the Lady Bearcats to take a district semifinal game, 4-3.

Choloe Perkins had RBIs in the first, third, and most crucially, seventh innings to lift her team to victory.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Lebanon 21, Richlands 4

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Marion 12, Tazewell 1