CMT Awards to honor country stars as well as pop, R&B acts

NEW YORK (AP) — The CMT Music Awards will honor acts in country music but will also share its stage with pop and R&B stars, including Gladys Knight, Pink, John Legend, Halsey, H.E.R. and Noah Cyrus. Knight and Mickey Guyton will perform together and Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. are joining forces onstage at Wednesday’s show celebrating the year’s best country music videos. Legend and Carrie Underwood’s “Hallelujah” and Keith Urban and Pink’s “One Too Many” are nominated for video of the year. Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE and pop singer-songwriter JP Saxe will perform, while Halsey, Cyrus, Elle King and Nathaniel Rateliff are nominated for awards.