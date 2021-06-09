Downpours could still lead to high water through the end of this week

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for northwestern Raleigh county until 8:45 PM EDT!

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Forecast Discussion:

Our weather pattern will remain rather unchanged as we head into the second half of the work week. We'll stay humid with good southwesterly flow overnight and into early Thursday. Like the past few afternoons/evenings, we'll see pop-up showers and storms, mainly before 12AM tonight. Low temps will be mild again, falling into the 60s. We'll otherwise see lots of lingering clouds and patchy fog.

Severe weather is not looking likely, but with the moisture-laden air we'll see occasionally heavy downpours again, which could lead to additional flooding issues this evening. Be careful on the roads out there! Remember, turn around, don't drown!

As a back-door cold front slides toward us from the north into late week, we'll see the chance for wider-spread showers & storms develop into Thursday and Friday.

Again, severe weather chances should stay nil, but high water problems could arise due to excessive rainfall rates, especially in thunderstorms.

We look to stay rather unsettled into Friday as well. More showers and storms are likely to close out the work week, as we stay steamy! Highs will linger in the 70s and 80s, but it will feel hotter because of the humidity.