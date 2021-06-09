El Chapo’s wife expected to plead guilty to US charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after she had been charged in the U.S. with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Court records show Emma Coronel Aispuro is due in court Thursday in Washington for a plea agreement hearing, She had previously pleaded not guilty after being charged in a single-count criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S. She was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.