EXPLAINER: Noor ruling could have impacts for other ex-cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court is deciding how to interpret the state’s third-degree murder statute in a police killing case that’s expected to have repercussions for the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. The high court heard oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The main issue is how to properly interpret Minnesota’s third-degree murder statute, which has been hotly debated the prosecutions over both the Damond and Floyd killings.