Flooding remains a top concern through the rest of the work week

We are under the same weather pattern of afternoon showers and storms producing heavy downpours and some lightning.

The good news with this set up we are under is that we aren't expecting severe weather, but this air mass has a lot of moisture with it. The storms we will see today will be slow moving meaning heavy downpours crossing through will be slow moving leading to a higher risk of flooding. An excessive rainfall outlook is issued throughout the rest of the work week indicating flooding will be our main concern.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s with muggy conditions present. You may run into some patchy fog again during your morning drive. We are still expecting upper 70s and 80s for our highs like we have seen, but if clouds blanket the sky earlier today, this will make temperatures a tad tricky to forecast. If so, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 70s and low 80s for most.

A few showers are possible during the morning, but most of the rain will come during the afternoon and evening.

Rain stays with us overnight in the form of scattered showers. An isolated heavy downpour or two is possible overnight, but as we lose our daytime heating that will help showers become lighter.

An upper level low moves towards the mid-Atlantic tomorrow continuing to provide rain. This will give widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms for both Thursday and Friday. HAVE A WAY TO RECEIVE WEATHER ALERTS throughout the rest of this work week! FLOODING remains the TOP concern.