Food City helps Tazewell and Mercer animal shelters

Bluefield, WV (WVVA) Food City in Bluefield, Virginia wrapped up their second annual "Pets In Need" food drive Wednesday. Over $6,000 worth of pet food was distributed between the Tazewell County and Mercer County animal shelters.

Over the last few weeks, pre-made bags of pet food were available for purchase by customers at checkout. Store manager Mike Goodson says his team worked hard with the fundraising, and that it means a lot for the store to be involved with the community, and to give back locally.