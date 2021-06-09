Former Lake Stephens superintendent pleads guilty to embezzlement



UPDATE: The former Superintendent of Lake Stephens Recreational Park pleaded guilty to embezzlement on Wednesday.



According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Rhonda Michelle Walker pleaded guilty to the full indictment of embezzlement.



Police say she stole $18,539.11 while overseeing operations at Lake Stephens. She was arrested in May of 2018.



Walker will be sentenced on July 22, at 9:30 a.m., when she faces a possible sentence of 1-10 years in prison.



Hatfield said no agreement between parties has been reached regarding sentencing and both sides will be able to argue their case.



UPDATE: The former superintendent of Lake Stephens Recreational Authority was arrested on Friday.

Rhonda Michelle Walker, 40, was taken into custody early Friday on a charge of embezzlement. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Detective R. Robinson, she is accused of stealing $8,500 over the course of 2017 while working at Lake Stephens.

Walker’s bond was set at $25,000. She has since posted bond.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is handling the investigation.

LAKE STEPHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. has launched an investigation after audit of the Raleigh County’s Parks and Recreation Authority showed $18,500 unaccounted for from the 2017 budget.

According to Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, former Superintendent Michelle Walker of Parks and Rec. voluntarily resigned from the position after the results of the audit were brought to her attention.

Tolliver said interviews for a replacement superintendent are scheduled for Tuesday. Some of the benefits of the position include a house and a $30,000+ salary.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy R.A. Robinson has been assigned to handle the investigation. As of Monday morning, no charges had been filed.