Fun fueling Graham boys soccer to undefeated season

BLUEFIELD (WVVA) - It's been nine games and nine wins for Graham boys soccer this spring.

It almost feels like an extension of that stellar 2019 season. Of course, no high school soccer squad played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schemes and formations drawn up by head coach George Aiello, the skill and experience on the roster are all reasons for the program's continued success in 2021.

But, the biggest contributing factor to the undefeated effort thus far could be the pure joy the guys get from hitting the pitch together each day.

"I mean, when you're doing what you love and you're having fun with it -- everything comes easy," senior captain Luke Stowers said.

"Every day we come out here and have fun," fellow captain Zach Dales said. "It's been one of my best years of soccer -- I love everybody on the team, coach and we've just had a great time this year."

"Because, you know, we never get burned out -- we never get bored in practice," junior goalkeeper and captain Nic Knowles explained. "It's something to still look forward to. It's training, but we don't see it as training. We just see it as -- we're having fun."

The G-Men start their playoff run in the district semifinals against Virginia High at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Richlands will host Lebanon in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.