Georgia state trooper shoots suspect on I-285 near airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia State Patrol trooper has shot a murder suspect while exchanging gunfire off a highway near the Atlanta airport. Wednesday’s was the second trooper-involved shooting in two days. WSB-TV reports the trooper was tracking the suspect when a chase ensued. It says the trooper used a maneuver to force the car to turn abruptly sideways and that the suspect then pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened along Interstate 285 south of Atlanta. Authorities told WSB they were trying to serve a murder warrant to the suspect, who was not immediately identified.