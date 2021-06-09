Iran candidate says he’s willing to potentially meet Biden

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian presidential candidate says he’d be willing to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden if he wins his country’s election next week. However, Abdolnasser Hemmati stresses that “America needs to send better and stronger signals” to the Islamic Republic. Hemmati spoke on Wednesday to The Associated Press in his office in Tehran. He stressed that an American return to Iran’s tattered nuclear deal was key to any possible relationship amid the wider tensions in the Mideast. Polling and analysts suggest Hemmati lags in the race behind hard-line judiciary chief and front-runner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be a favorite of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.