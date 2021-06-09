Lady Patriots smash a pair of homers in section title

HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - Midland Trail and Greenbrier West started their Class A Region III Section 2 title game a bit early on Wednesday due to the threat of rain.

But, the early start didn't hurt the home team, as they tallied four runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead.

The Lady Cavs cut the deficit to three in the fifth inning. However, a pair of home runs from Madison Campbell and Layla Tompkins provided insurance in the 7-3 victory.

The Lady Patriots will face James Monroe in the Region III championship series next week.

In baseball, Midland Trail kept things close with Charleston Catholic early. But, eight Irish runs in the third inning put the game out of reach for the Patriots, as they fell 11-2.

Charleston Catholic will face James Monroe in the Region III championship series next week.