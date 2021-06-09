Last stretch of upgraded West Virginia highway to reopen

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say the last stretch of U.S. 35 to be widened to four lanes is expected to open to traffic by the end of August after years of planning. Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Transportation say the 15-mile segment is the last part of U.S. 35 from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded. The project’s cost was $255 million. The section goes from the Beech Hill community in Mason County to the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.