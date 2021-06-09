Memphis man arrested with $170K worth of drugs in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Memphis, TN, who was in possession of $170,000 worth of drugs.

Members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and members of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Special Response team executed a search warrant during an investigation on Frostbite Lane in Raleigh County.

They discovered and seized two pounds of methamphetamine, 850 doses of fentanyl, 1,020 doses of heroin and over three pounds of marijuana, as well as a handgun and almost $7,000 in cash.

Mario Ward, 46, of Memphis was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and four possession with intent to deliver charges for fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Ward is being held at Southern Regional Jail, and his bail has been set at $100,000.