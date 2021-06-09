Missiles target U.S. troops, contractors in Iraqi army bases

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say multiple rockets targeted U.S.-led coalition troops and foreign contractors at two Iraqi military bases. The Wednesday attacks caused no human but may have caused damages. An Iraqi military statement says three rockets hit Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, without causing any casualties or damage. Two Iraqi officials say hours later at least one missile hit close to a military base next to Baghdad airport. It was unclear whether the explosion was caused by a rocket or a drone strike. One Iraqi security official said they had heard two rockets. The second said preliminary findings indicated it was a drone attack.