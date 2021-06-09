Skip to Content

Missouri governor: Pardon of 4-decade inmate not a priority

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says addressing the clemency petition for Kevin Strickland isn’t a “priority,” even though prosecutors say Strickland didn’t commit the triple murder that put him behind bars more than four decades ago. The Kansas City Star reports that Parson has a backlog of about 3,000 clemency requests and says that cases drawing attention don’t necessarily jump to the front of the line. Several state lawmakers signed a letter seeking a pardon for Strickland, who has maintained his innocence since he was convicted of the 1978 killings in Kansas City. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has called for his release. 

Associated Press

