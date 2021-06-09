North Carolina city commits $2.1M for reparations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city is committing $2.1 million toward funding reparations. The initiative began last summer when it joined a number of U.S. cities which have voted to address their histories of racism and discrimination. The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Asheville City Council approved a budget amendment on Tuesday to pull the money from city land purchased in the 1970s as part of the city’s urban renewal programs that tore apart Black communities. The City Council has previously said the reparations do not require direct payments but would mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.