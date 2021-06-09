Officers not indicted in Honolulu shooting that killed teen

HONOLULU (AP) — Grand jurors have declined to indict three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office says it presented evidence to a grand jury seeking indictments of the three officers. The grand jury declined to return indictments for any of the officers in the April 5 shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap. Police say Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase. Police have refused to release officer body camera footage from the shooting.