Oklahoma prison inmates to begin receiving computer tablets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Inmates at an Oklahoma prison began receiving special computer tablets this week. It’s part of a plan by the Department of Corrections to provide inmates at state prisons with free tablets. The devices include free content such as access to a law library, along with some podcasts, books and educational materials. They also have the option to pay extra for additional services including access to movies, games and music. The tablets can also be used to communicate with their families. Corrections officials are excited about the opportunities, but some inmates worry about the high cost of the services.