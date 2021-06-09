Police: Student shot outside graduation practice

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a student was injured in a shooting outside a Roanoke arena before a high school graduation practice Wednesday afternoon.News outlets report that the teenage boy was shot outside Berglund Center before practice began for William Fleming High School’s graduation. Police say they believe the shooting happened in the parking lot and the teen ran inside. No one has been arrested.Chief Sam Roman said at a news conference that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the teen and another juvenile earlier in the day. He says the teen’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.